FTSE 100 slips as UK inflation hits 3-decade high, Tesco slides
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%
April 13 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Wednesday after data showed inflation last month rose to its highest since March 1992, intensifying a cost-of-living squeeze faced by households, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of FTSE 100 after a profit warning.
The blue-chip index (.FTSE) edged 0.1% lower, while the domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) declined 0.3%.
Tesco (TSCO.L) fell 4.8% after Britain's biggest retailer warned its profit would fall in the current year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Consumer staple stocks Unilever (ULVR.L) and Diageo dragged the FTSE 100 lower, but a rise in AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and miners (.FTNMX551020) limited losses.
Official figures showed British consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to 7% in March, sharper than a forecast of 6.7% increase, and ramping up pressure on the Bank of England to accelerate its monetary policy tightening. read more
Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, also rose to 5.7% last month from 5.2% in February.
Hammerson (HMSO.L) slid 4.5% after JP Morgan downgraded the mall operator's stock to "underweight" from "neutral" on risks from higher borrowing costs and a deteriorating consumer outlook.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.