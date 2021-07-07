Business
FTSE Russell to delete more China stocks after feedback on updated U.S. order
SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said it will proceed with deleting more Chinese stocks from its indexes after receiving user feedback on the updated U.S. Executive Order that bars U.S. investment in companies with ties to the Chinese military.
In a statement on its website, FTSE Russell listed about a score of Chinese companies that will be deleted from its indexes on July 28.
