FTSE Russell to delete more China stocks after feedback on updated U.S. order

An investor is reflected on the surface of a wall as he walks past an electronic board showing stock information, filled with red figures indicating rising prices, at a brokerage house in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said it will proceed with deleting more Chinese stocks from its indexes after receiving user feedback on the updated U.S. Executive Order that bars U.S. investment in companies with ties to the Chinese military.

In a statement on its website, FTSE Russell listed about a score of Chinese companies that will be deleted from its indexes on July 28.

