Futures extend gains as Powell says economy 'a ways off' from bond taper

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market "is still a ways off" from the progress the central bank wants to see before reducing its support for the economy. read more

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 94.5 points, or 0.64%.

