U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose far more than expected in April, raising worries of faster interest rate hikes.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 195 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.25 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 157.5 points, or 1.18%.

