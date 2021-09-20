Futures drop over 1% on growth worries; focus turns to Fed

People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Energy, bank stocks lead premarket declines

All eyes on Fed's policy meeting later this week

Futures down: Dow 1.59%, S&P 1.30%, Nasdaq 1%

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell more than 1% on Monday, as concerns about the pace of an economic recovery hit energy and banking sharesat the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.

Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow index , which mainly comprises stocks reliant on a steady economic recovery, were down 1.6% at 6:51 a.m. ET at their lowest level since July 20.

Energy shares including Chevron (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) led declines in premarket trading, while industrials Boeing Co (BA.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) slipped 1.8% and 1.9%, respectively.

Wall Street's main indexes have been hurt this month by fears of potentially higher corporate tax rates denting earnings and an uneven labor market recovery. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) is on track to snap a seven-month gaining streak.

All eyes on Wednesday will be on the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings. read more [nL1N2QI1L8]

"In the run-up to Fed meetings, investors are nervous, volatility rises, then the Fed surprises dovishly and volatility declines again," analysts at Berenberg wrote in a note.

"Given that the market has been well prepared for bond purchases to be curtailed and that they are not likely to be immediate, we would expect a similar pattern this time as well."

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit its highest level in two months.

S&P 500 e-minis fell 57.5 points, or 1.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis lost 152.75 points, or 1%.

Global markets including commodities have also been on edge recently over deepening troubles at China Evergrande (3333.HK), the world's most indebted property developer. [nL1N2QM02L]

Economy-linked banking stocks including Morgan Stanley (MS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) slid between 2.2% and 3%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields.

A slate of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Weibo Corp (WB.O), Bilibili Inc , Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N) and Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) shed between 3.4% and 5.4% amid a widening regulatory crackdown in China.

Cruiseliners (RCL.N), (CCL.N) slid about 3%, while carriers United Airlines (UAL.O), American Airlines (AAL.O) and Delta Airlines (DAL.N) dropped 2% as rising COVID-19 cases stoked fears of a delayed recovery in travel demand.

Reporting by Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel

