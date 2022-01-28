Nasdaq futures turn positive after December core PCE data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures erased losses and turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, rose for the month of December in line with expectations.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 81 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.18%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.