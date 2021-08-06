Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Futures flat with focus on July jobs report

3 minute read

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Futures: Dow up 0.07%, S&P up 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.13%

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in U.S. stock index futures was subdued on Friday, as investors waited for the jobs report for July amid concerns that rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant could hurt the economic recovery.

The Labor Department's report could show nonfarm payrolls surging by at least 1 million last month because of the so-called seasonal adjustment factors, which are also seen inflating employment at auto assembly plants and in the leisure and hospitality sector. read more

"A worse-than-expected figure might trigger a positive market reaction as it would suggest the economy is not overheating," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell wrote in a client note.

"Conversely a better-than-expected figure might trouble investors if it suggests the economy is racing ahead, which would stoke fears of interest rate hikes happening sooner than currently guided by the U.S. Federal Reserve."

The much-awaited jobs numbers come on the heels of data that showed a further decline in U.S. unemployment claims last week and a spate of strong corporate earnings reports, which helped lift the Nasdaq (.IXIC) and S&P 500 (.SPX) indexes to record closes on Thursday.

All three of Wall Street's main indexes are set to end the week with nominal gains as a stronger-than-expected earnings season overshadowed concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher inflation.

At 6:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.25 points, or 0.13%.

Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) tumbled 14.5% in premarket trading on a disappointing full-year bookings forecast and announcement of a potential acquisition worth over half a billion dollars. read more

U.S.-listed shares of ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) added 6.4% as Bloomberg News reported it is considering giving up control of its valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe. read more

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:40 PM UTCU.S. job growth solid in July; unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half.

BusinessBritain's Morrisons agrees to Fortress' raised $9.3 bln offer
BusinessInsurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks
BusinessAnalysis: CEOs and central bankers talk past each other on inflation
BusinessHuawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters