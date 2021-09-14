Skip to main content

Business

Futures jump as consumer price growth slows sharply

1 minute read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday as data showed underlying consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, lending credence to the Federal Reserve's view that high levels of inflation were transitory.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1% last month. That was the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. read more

At 8:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 57.5 points, or 0.37%.

Stock index futures was trading slightly lower before the data.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:20 PM UTC

Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

Business
Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery
Business
EXCLUSIVE Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour
Business
EXCLUSIVE China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents
Business
U.S. core consumer prices slow sharply in August