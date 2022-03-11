Futures jump as Putin hints at 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 424 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 60.75 points, or 1.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 223 points, or 1.64%.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

