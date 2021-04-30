Skip to main content

BusinessFutures retreat; main indexes on track for weekly gains

Shivani Kumaresan
3 minute read

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record levels.

A rally in shares of big technology companies following their impressive results has put all three major indexes on track for weekly gains, while setting up the Nasdaq index (.IXIC) for a sixth straight month of increase.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) are also on course for their third straight monthly gains.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) rose 2.3% in premarket trading after posting record profits and signaling that consumers would keep spending in a growing U.S. economy and converts to online shopping are not likely to leave. read more

Twitter Inc plunged 12.7% as it offered tepid revenue forecast for the second quarter, saying user growth could slow as the boost seen during the coronavirus pandemic fizzles. read more

Other high-flying stocks, including Facebook Inc (FB.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), fell between 0.9% and 1.8%.

Data on Friday is expected to show U.S. consumer spending likely jumped 4.1% in March after slipping 1% in February, with the core PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, also expected to rise last month.

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 180 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.25 points, or 0.65%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 116 points, or 0.83%.

Chevron Corp (CVX.N) shed 2.0% after its first-quarter profit fell 29%, hit by weaker refining margins and production losses. read more

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) fell 2.8% after its first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus pandemic hurt sales of its flagship HIV and hepatitis C drugs. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 10:17 AM UTCBiden to focus on infrastructure with event celebrating trains

President Joe Biden will return on Friday to one of the cities that helped win him the White House as he works to gain popular support for $4 trillion in proposed programs to shore up the U.S. economy.

BusinessU.S. fast-food chains cash in, seize market share during pandemic
BusinessU.S. labor costs accelerate in the first quarter
BusinessEU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify
BusinessChevron profit drops on weaker refining margins, storm hit