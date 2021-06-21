Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Futures rise after Fed-induced rout

3 minute read

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

  • Futures up: Dow 0.58%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.44%

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week led the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

Shares of banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), which tend to perform better when interest rates are high, rose between 0.4% and 0.7% in premarket trading.

The group (.SPXBK) crashed to a two-month low last week as investors booked profits following comments from a Federal Reserve official who expected interest rate increases in the next year to contain inflation.

Fears of rising interest rates have dictated moves on Wall Street in the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 scaling record highs in June following previous comments from the Fed that shrugged off the jump in inflation as transitory.

Several Fed officials have speaking duties this week, including Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday.

The deluge of speeches could cause volatility as some officials might push back against the hawkish market interpretation of the Fed's expectations. read more

At 6:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 192 points, or 0.58%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 62.25 points, or 0.44%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) rose between 0.9% and 1.3%. The energy index (.SPNY) lost nearly 3% on Friday.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O), Marathon Patent Group (MARA.O) and crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O) dropped between 3.0% and 7.7% on China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining. read more

Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:10 AM UTCAnalysis: Fed’s “big tent” framework may fray under inflation surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve's carefully crafted move last year to a jobs-first monetary policy, touted as giving workers their best chance after the pandemic, is being tested by a potentially table-turning rebound of inflation and what's become a relative rush of policymakers determined not to let it get out of hand.

BusinessBitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
BusinessInvestors eye a high mark in U.S. profit growth as inflation fears deepen
BusinessBig U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy
BusinessFutures rise after Fed-induced rout