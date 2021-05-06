The Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

Shares in Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O), all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading. read more

The declines were triggered after Biden said he had backed a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property to enhance the fight against the pandemic. read more

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended at a record high in the previous session, supported by a rise in economically sensitive cyclical stocks, while the Nasdaq was hit by declines in growth stocks.

Shares of highly valued technology-related stocks, however, rose on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) gaining between 0.1% and 0.3%.

A Labor Department report will likely show initial jobless claims fell to 540,000 last week from 553,000 in the previous week.

Investors are awaiting the Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show accelerating job growth in April.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48.75 points, or 0.36%.

Among other companies, International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) rose 0.4% as it introduced what it says is the world's first 2-nanonmeter chipmaking technology for faster computing. read more

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) fell 3.6% as it signaled it would pay drivers more to get cars back on the road and disclosed a $600 million charge to provide UK drivers with benefits. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.