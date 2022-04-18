Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, edged 1% higher in premarket trading after recording a strong growth in its consumer lending business. read more

Market response to first-quarter bank earnings have been mixed as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) combined put aside $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves due to risks from the Ukraine war and rising inflation. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Overall, analysts expect aggregate annual S&P 500 earnings growth of 6.3%, as of last week, less optimistic than the 7.5% growth projected at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Companies including Netflix (NFLX.O), Tesla (TSLA.O) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and International Business Machines (IBM.N) are set to report this week.

Most megacap growth stocks edged lower as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 2.866%, its highest since December 2018.

However, Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose 0.8% as the electric automaker began preparing to reopen its Shanghai plants as the city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown. read more

Data earlier showed China's economy slowed in March despite better-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers, worsening an outlook already clouded by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war. read more

There was little hope of peace in Ukraine, with Russia hitting hundreds of military targets in Ukraine overnight, destroying command posts with air-launched missiles. read more

At 07:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 49 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 51.25 points, or 0.37%.

Twitter (TWTR.N) shares were up 4.4% after the micro-blogging platform adopted "poison pill" on Friday to restrict Tesla CEO Elon Musk from raising his stake to beyond 15% for a one-year period.

Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) slumped 18.7% after the Chinese ride hailing giant said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.