Wall St opens lower as Fed, Ukraine worries linger

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday, with growth stocks under pressure on concerns over a more hawkish Federal Reserve and a setback to the Ukraine peace talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 57.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34439.24.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 6.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4474.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 27.3 points, or 0.20%, to 13861.489 at the opening bell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.