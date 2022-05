Singer Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston, carrying a bag with an image of Karl Lagerfeld, arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII.O) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire the remaining 81% stake in the Karl Lagerfeld brand for $210 million.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

