G7 tax deal does not unfairly benefit U.S., OECD says

OECD's incoming Secretary-General and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann delivers a speech at a handover ceremony during which he takes on the role of Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from outgoing Secretary-General Angel Gurria at the OECD headquarters in Paris, France, June 1, 2021. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

A landmark deal to reform corporate tax payments proposed by the Group of Seven on Saturday will not unfairly benefit the United States, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday.

"I wouldn’t agree with your characterisation that this particularly benefits the U.S.," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann told BBC radio.

"I think you’ll find that there are a number of very large multinational U.S. companies that will end up paying more tax in countries around the world, where perhaps at the moment that is not the case," he said.

Cormann said he expected Amazon (AMZN.O) would be among the companies covered under the new rules. The OECD has been instrumental in drawing up new international tax proposals.

