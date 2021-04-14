Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessGameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

Reuters
1 minute read

A GameStop store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

GameStop Corp (GME.N) Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The forfeited shares, originally granted in April 2019, would be worth about $98 million based on the stock's latest closing price.

GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources.

The company's stock is up almost 800% since January, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

Chris Homeister, GameStop's chief merchandising officer, forfeited more than 119,000 shares for failing to meet targets, another filing showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · April 15, 2021 · 10:56 PM UTCDow hits milestone, S&P breaks record high on tech rally

The Dow industrials (.DJI) closed above 34,000 for the first time on Thursday as the blue-chip benchmark and S&P 500 (.SPX) posted fresh record highs on a tech stock rally fueled by falling bond yields and strong March U.S. retail sales.

BusinessInvestor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
BusinessExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future
BusinessU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown
BusinessU.S. retail sales post largest gain in 10 months; weekly jobless claims fall