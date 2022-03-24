Gaming software supplier Playtech annual profit jumps

March 24 (Reuters) - Gaming software supplier Playtech Plc (PTEC.L) reported a 25% jump in annual earnings on Thursday that also surpassed the company's expectations, and said it may have to impair some assets in Ukraine.

The company, which is in talks with an investor group over a potential takeover offer, said adjusted core profit rose to 317.1 million euros ($348.14 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to 253.6 million euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

