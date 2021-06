General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp mingles with shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo/File Photo

General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Larry Culp on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice has concluded the review of a $30 billion deal to merge the company's jet-leasing unit with Ireland's AerCap (AER.N) and the transaction is expected to close later this year or early next year.

The deal was announced in March. read more

