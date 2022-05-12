GE CFO sees improvement in company businesses in H2

A traffic light is seen in front of a logo of General Electric at the company's plant in Birr, Switzerland June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Thursday said it expects an improvement in its businesses in the second half of the year despite persistent inflationary and supply chain pressures.

"We remain confident in the recovery in the second half," Carolina Dybeck Happe, GE's chief financial officer, told Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

She, however, said the company expects to burn cash in the current quarter despite an improvement in cash flow.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.