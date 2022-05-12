1 minute read
GE CFO sees improvement in company businesses in H2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Thursday said it expects an improvement in its businesses in the second half of the year despite persistent inflationary and supply chain pressures.
"We remain confident in the recovery in the second half," Carolina Dybeck Happe, GE's chief financial officer, told Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.
She, however, said the company expects to burn cash in the current quarter despite an improvement in cash flow.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.