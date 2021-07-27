GE lifts full-year free cash flow target on recovery hopes

The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year on Tuesday, as a recovery in the aviation market is expected to boost demand for the U.S. conglomerate's jet engines and spare parts.

The Boston-based company said it expects 2021 free cash flow to be $3.5 billion to $5 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

GE's aviation unit, usually its biggest cash cow, has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic as airlines cut back on flights and grounded aircraft.

But the company said in June it planned for a recovery in the airline market the second half of the year.

Revenue rose to $18.28 billion from $16.81 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

GE reported adjusted profit of 5 cents per share for the quarter, compared with Refinitiv's average analyst estimate of a profit of 3 cents per share.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

