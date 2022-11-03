Geberit reports fall in third quarter sales















ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Geberit (GEBN.S) reported a 7.5% decline in third quarter sales on Thursday as Swiss plumbing supplies company was hit by a stronger Swiss franc as well as a fading away of the recent home improvement trend and wholesalers destocking.

The maker of bathroom piping, ceramics and shower toilets said its sales fell to 790.7 million Swiss francs ($788.33 million)during the three months to the end of Sept.

Sales volumes declined as homeowners who had invested in improving their properties during the COVID-19 pandemic reduced their activities amid rising fears about inflation and higher mortgages.

The more expensive Swiss franc also impacted sales when the company's foreign sales were converted back into its reporting currency.

Operating profit (EBIT) fell 26.4% to 169.8 million Swiss francs, as volume levels declined as wholesalers ran down their inventories rather than buying new stock in order to avoid recent price rises.

Inflationary pressure continued in the third quarter of 2022, the company added, with energy being almost three times more expensive than it was in the same quarter in the previous year.

($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs)

