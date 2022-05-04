Geberit to restart production at factory in Ukraine

The logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit is seen at its headquarters in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Geberit (GEBN.S) will restart production at its factory in Ukraine which it temporarily shuttered after Russia's invasion of the country, CEO Christian Buhl said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Kyiv and the area of the plant has calmed," said Buhl. "We have decided to restart production at a low level," he added, although the plumbing supplies company would continue to monitor the security situation.

Geberit employs 590 people in Ukraine and its factory had been unharmed in the conflict, said Buhl, speaking as the Swiss company reported its first quarter earnings. L5N2WW14D

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

