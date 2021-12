The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said it will source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced Thursday.

The company signed supply deals with MP Materials Inc (MP.N) and Vacuumschmelze.

Reporting by Ben Klayman, Ernest Scheyder and Joe White

