Generali investor Norges to vote in favour of CEO Donnet at AGM

The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management, one of the main institutional investors in Generali (GASI.MI), backs the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, a proxy voting record on the website of the company running Norway's sovereign wealth fund showed.

Shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote on April 29 to name a new board and settle a shareholder fight that has seen Donnet's candidacy challenged by a group of leading Italian investors who back instead former veteran Generali manager Luciano Cirina as CEO.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

