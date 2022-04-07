Generali rebel shareholders' plan puts dividend targets at risk, CEO tells paper

An Assicurazioni Generali SpA's logo is seen on a building of their offices in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Rebel shareholders' business plan presented at Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) puts dividend targets at risk, the company's Chief Executive Philippe Donnet was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The reappointment of Donnet, who was indicated by Generali's board as a third mandate, has been called into question by rebel shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who holds a stake of more than 9%, and fellow Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, Generali's No. 3 investor with a about 8% stake. read more

"There is no war on Generali, but an attempt by a few minority shareholders to take control", said Donnet, who also told daily La Repubblica that the group would try to exceed the current cost-cutting target in the next three years despite rising inflation.

Donnet also told the publication that in the April 29 AGM (annual general meeting) called to elect a new board, the "two points of view will face each other — the board's one and the autocratic vision of some minority shareholders".

