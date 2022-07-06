German chemical lobby sees production slump as high costs dull competitive edge

July 6 (Reuters) - German chemical association VCI said on Wednesday it expects total production in the country to decline this year as soaring raw material and energy costs weigh on the domestic industry's competitiveness.

The lobby group, which had scrapped its previous forecast of 2% growth in March due to the war in Ukraine, now sees a 1.5% production decline for 2022, assuming price-intensive but sufficient supplies.

"We do not currently see any noticeable easing in energy and raw material costs," VCI President Christian Kullmann said in a press release, adding that natural gas was likely to remain significantly more expensive in Germany than in other regions.

($1 = 0.9747 euros)

