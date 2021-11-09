German exports fall for second consecutive month in September

Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports fell for the second consecutive month in September while imports nearly stagnated, the statistics office said on Tuesday, in a further sign that supply chain disruptions are complicating the recovery of Europe's largest economy.

Seasonally adjusted exports dropped 0.7% on the month to 112.3 billion euros ($129.75 billion), compared to the no change in volumes economists had expected.

Imports were up 0.1% to 99.2 billion euros, weaker than the 0.6% rise predicted by analysts.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

