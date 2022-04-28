German inflation rises slightly more than expected in April

People shop in a supermarket in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German annual inflation rose slightly more than expected in April due to rising energy prices and delivery bottlenecks caused by supply chain interruptions, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 7.8% on the year after 7.6% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.4% year on year after an inflation rate of 7.3% in March.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the CPI rate to rise to 7.2% and the HICP figure to grow to 7.6%.

Reporting by Miranda Murray

