German prosecutors search Deutsche Bank HQ in cum-ex probe

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files















BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in connection with an ongoing investigation of the multibillion-euro tax fraud scheme known as "cum-ex", Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.

Deutsche is one of many banks that prosecutors have searched in connection with the tax scheme that thrived more than a decade ago.

Deutsche said it has been cooperating with investigators on the topic since 2017 and was continuing to do so.

Handelsblatt first reported the search.

Reporting by Tom Sims, Marta Orosz and Maria Sheahan; editing by Matthias Williams











