Germany probes possible exports of dual-use goods by Bosch - Spiegel

View of the entrance of German automotive parts manufacturer Robert Bosch Belgian plant in Tienen April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry has triggered an investigation into whether engineering group Bosch (ROBG.UL) violated an export ban on goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The case concerns European Union sanctions that have restricted exports of dual-use goods since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Bosch had responded earlier this week to a report by ARD in which the broadcaster cited Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying Ukraine had found Bosch parts in Russian military vehicles. Bosch said it had not directly supplied parts to the vehicles' manufacturer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.