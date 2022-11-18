Germany watching developments at Twitter with growing concern
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The German government is watching developments at Twitter with growing concern, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
"Of course, we are observing this with great interest and growing concern ... but at the moment there is no new (government) position," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
Reporting by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.