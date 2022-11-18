Germany watching developments at Twitter with growing concern

Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen through magnifier in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The German government is watching developments at Twitter with growing concern, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

"Of course, we are observing this with great interest and growing concern ... but at the moment there is no new (government) position," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks