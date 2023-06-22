Germany's Covestro rejects takeover proposal from ADNOC -Bloomberg News

June 22 (Reuters) - German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro AG (1COV.DE) has rejected an initial takeover proposal from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) saying the offer was too low, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The stock jumped as much as 3.7% after the report was published, after trading down earlier in the day.

Covestro declined to comment. ADNOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that ADNOC had approached Covestro with a takeover proposal worth more than 10 billion euros ($11.00 billion).

Covestro, a maker of transparent polycarbonate plastics, as well as chemicals for insulation and upholstery foams, in April issued earnings guidance that reassured markets about its growth prospects. It also resumed a share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt















