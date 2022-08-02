Symrise raises sales target as high demand offsets soaring costs

Aug 2 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise (SY1G.DE)forecast faster full-year sales growth on Tuesday citing robust demand for products from its cosmetics, fine fragrances and pet food segments.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Kering (PRTP.PA), now targets organic sales growth significantly above 7% for the full year, compared with 5% to 7% growth it had forecast in March.

"While commodity and energy prices continue to increase, we want to maintain profitability at a high level with an EBITDA margin of around 21%," Chief Executive Officer Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a statement.

The group, which also makes ingredients such as artificial mint flavour for toothpaste and chewing gum, achieved an operating margin of 21.5% in the six months to June 30, slightly below last year's figure of 22% due to higher raw material and operating costs.

The company is countering cost increases by consistently passing rising prices onto its own customers, it said.

CEO Bertram said that solutions for beverages and food also performed strongly and contributed to the double-digit organic growth.

First-half revenue increased by 18.5% to 2.3 billion euros ($2.36 billion), slightly above analysts' average forecast of 2.22 billion in a company-provided poll.

Symrise and its peers such as Swiss Givaudan (GIVN.S) are also having to contend with supply chain disruption and delays in implementing price increases.

Givaudan said in July it would accelerate price increases in the second half of the year to offset higher costs, after reporting improving sales growth despite squeezed margins. read more

($1 = 0.9733 euros)

Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and David Latona in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi

