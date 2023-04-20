Getlink Q1 revenue jumps 126%, driven by Eleclink contribution















April 20 (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Getlink (GETP.PA) on Thursday posted first quarter revenue up 126% year-on-year, driven by the contribution of its new ElecLink network.

Getlink's Eleclink unit, an underwater cable enabling electricity exchange between France and the U.K. launched in May 2022, contributed to nearly half of the group's quarterly revenue at 231 million euros.

The France-based company revenue for the first three months of the fiscal year came in at 507 million euros ($555.42 million), against the 224 million euros in the same period last year.

"These strong revenue figures from across the group's activities in the first quarter confirm the growing attraction of our simple and low carbon solutions", Getlink's Chief Executive Yann Leriche said in a statement.

Europe's energy crisis was strongly felt in France last year as unexpected maintenance at EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors worsened supply shortages from Russia's gas cuts to Europe. Getlink's Eleclink allows electricity exchange between France and the U.K.

Revenue for Getlink's mainstay Eurotunnel reached 241 million euros in the first quarter, up 26% from the same period last year, with Shuttle services bringing in 154 million euros.

Eurostar saw a sharp rebound with the number of passengers jumping 121% year on year, even as France's pension reform strikes led to a reduction in traffic from rail freight companies, the group said in a statement.

Revenue for Getlink's rail freight unit Europorte, was up 5% to 35 million euros.

The group said it is confident in its capacity to exceed its target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 910 million euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9128 euro)

Reporting by Augustin Turpin; editing by Jonathan Oatis











