Skip to main content

Business

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10 bln valuation

2 minute read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Coding platform GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the pricing range for its U.S. initial public offering, indicating robust demand for high-growth companies despite recent stock market gyrations.

The company said it would look to sell shares between $66 and $69 each, compared with an earlier range of $55 and $60 per share.

At the top end of the hiked range, the IPO will raise $717.6 million and give the Khosla Ventures-backed firm a valuation of nearly $10 billion.

Seven-year-old GitLab creates online tools to reduce the software development cycle by allowing teams to collaborate and work together. Industry leaders such as Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are among its customers, according to the company's website.

GitLab operates on a fully remote working model that allows the headquarter-less company's 1,350 employees to work from more than 65 countries.

Its move is the latest sign that the IPO market in the United States has not lost steam even as weeks of high volatility in the broader market forced some companies to delay their listing plans in recent weeks. read more

Including blank-check firms, 777 IPOs have raised a total of $249.22 billion this year, according to data from Dealogic.

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for GitLab's offering.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:32 AM UTC

Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears

China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term.

Business
Stocks and bonds reel under stagflation threat
Business
Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn
Business
Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics
Business
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims