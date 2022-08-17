Glanbia raises FY earnings guidance again

DUBLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nutrition supplement maker Glanbia (GL9.I) on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, saying consumer response to higher pricing had been better than expected.

The Irish firm said it expects to deliver 9-13% growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, up from forecasts of 5-10% in May and 2-8% in March.

"We will continue to monitor inflationary trends into the second half of the year but are confident that further pricing action and operational efficiencies will deliver improving margins and strong year-on-year EBITA growth," Managing Director Siobhán Talbot said in a statement.

