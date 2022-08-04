Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders

The edge of Glencore's Mount Owen coal mine and adjacent rehabilitated land are pictured in Ravensworth, Australia, June 21, 2022. Picture taken June 21, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Thursday it would return $4.5 billion to investors, after it reported half-yearly profit that more than doubled.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $18.92 billion in the six months to June, compared with $8.7 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8235 pounds)

Reporting by Clara Denina in London and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

