1 minute read
Glencore to return $4.5 billion to shareholders
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Thursday it would return $4.5 billion to investors, after it reported half-yearly profit that more than doubled.
The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $18.92 billion in the six months to June, compared with $8.7 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8235 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Clara Denina in London and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.