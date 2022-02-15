Glencore sets aside $1.5 bln for probes, announces shareholder payout

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) on Tuesday said it set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation, which it expects to resolve in 2022, while announcing record dividend payouts as the prices of the materials it mines and trades continue to boom.

The company, one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders, is facing probes in the United States, Britain and Brazil linked to allegations of corruption relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria since 2018.

Any settlement would remove an important risk factor from Glencore's stock, which is still well below its flotation price, analysts said.

"We recognise there has been misconduct in this company historically, we've worked hard to correct that," CEO Gary Nagle told reporters, as the company announced a total payout to shareholders of $4 billion.

