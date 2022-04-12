Miner Glencore to supply cobalt to power GM's electric vehicles

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - Global miner Glencore PLC (GLEN.L) said on Tuesday it would supply cobalt to General Motors Co (GM.N) from its Murrin Murrin operation in Australia to be used in the U.S. automaker's electric vehicles.

The cobalt will be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which powers the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement.

The multi-year agreement comes as automakers around the world rush to ink deals with miners and secure supplies of lithium, nickel and cobalt, which are critical components of EV batteries.

GM has laid out plans to ramp up capacity to build one million EVs in North America by the end of 2025.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.