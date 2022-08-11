Global container fleet to grow more than demand - Hapag-Lloyd CEO

CEO of German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd Rolf Habben Jansen speaks during the High Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit, which seeks to raise the international community's ambitions to protect sea life, cut plastic pollution and tackle the impact of climate change, in Brest, France February 11, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global growth in container fleets through new orders and building activity will outstrip shipping demand from next year and ease current market tightness, the chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) said in an analyst call on Thursday. read more

"Over the upcoming 24 months, we clearly see that supply growth will outpace demand growth," said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen after presenting figures for the first half of 2022.

Presentation slides he referred to predicted demand growth at 3% next year over 2022 and fleet growth of 7%.

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

