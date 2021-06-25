Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

2 minute read

Shoppers look at merchandise in the Swatch store in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and it said that only a market crash would prevent central banks from tightening in the next six months.

It was "fascinating so many deem inflation as transitory when stimulus, economic growth, asset/commodity/housing inflations deemed permanent", the investment bank's top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday.

Hartnett thinks inflation will remain in the 2%-4% range over the next 2-4 years.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday vowed to not raise rates not just out of fear of potential rising inflation, a move to soothe investor nerves after a hawkish monetary policy meeting last week.

In the week to Wednesday, investors loaded $7 billion into equities and $9.9 billion into bond funds, while pulling $53.5 billion from cash funds, BofA calculated, using EPFR data.

Within equities, emerging market funds saw outflows of $1.6 billion - the largest since September 2020.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:35 AM UTCShareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance

Toshiba Corp shareholders (6502.T) voted out its board chairman and one other director on Friday, delivering a seismic rebuke to the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

BusinessChinese firm Didi's $4 bln IPO books covered on first day of bookbuild -sources
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Facebook rejects talks with Australia publisher, testing world's toughest online law
BusinessU.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA
BusinessAsian shares up as U.S. infrastructure bill lifts S&P to a record