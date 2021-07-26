Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New COVID variants tops list of market concerns - Deutsche Bank sentiment survey

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - New COVID variants now tops the list of concerns for financial markets, followed by inflation and economic growth, according to Deutsche Bank's monthly market sentiment survey for July published on Monday.

A surging Delta variant of the coronavirus has rattled markets in recent weeks, fuelling concerns that world economic growth may have peaked.

In a Deutsche Bank survey conducted July 21-23 covering around 550 market professionals globally, over 60% of respondents said they viewed new variants as more worrisome than they did back in April when it was last the top risk.

Inflation fears were in second place, followed by growth concerns. A majority of respondents in the July survey said they viewed a pick up inflation as transitory, similar to views held in May and June.

A slight majority of readers, 51%, said they expected inflation in Europe to averaged between 1% and 2% over the next 5 years and not exceed its target.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker

