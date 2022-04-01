Global bond funds gain first weekly inflow since early Jan

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 1 (Reuters) - Global bond funds drew their first weekly inflow in about three months in the week ended March 30, as a dip in oil prices tempered some concerns over inflation during the week.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, global bond funds received $3.5 billion in the week to March 30, their first weekly inflow since Jan. 5. However, they faced outflows of $108.22 billion in the first quarter of the year, the biggest since the first quarter of 2020.

Fund flows- Global equities bonds and money market

In the week to March 30, European bond funds saw inflows worth $5.77 billion, however, the U.S. and Asian bond funds faced outflows.

Global high yield bond funds drew inflows worth $1.3 billion, while government and inflation-linked bond funds received $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion respectively.

Global equity funds saw their second successive weekly inflow, receiving $464 million, however, it was much smaller than the previous week's inflow of $19.67 billion.

Global bond fund flows in the week ended March 30

They received about 70 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 191.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Among sector funds, tech and industrials led inflows, receiving $974 million and $181 million respectively.

Meanwhile, money market funds pulled in $16.5 billion in net buying after two consecutive weeks of outflows.

In the commodities sector, investors poured $670 million in precious metal funds, which was their 11th straight week of net buying. Energy funds, on the other hand, faced outflows worth $241 million.

Fund flows- Global equity sector funds

Emerging market equity funds attracted $3 billion, their biggest inflow since Feb. 9, while emerging market bond funds received $1.75 billion, after four straight weeks of outflows.

Fund flows- EM equities and bonds

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

