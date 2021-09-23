Business
U.S. equity futures rise, dollar sinks on Evergrande media report
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures kicked higher and the U.S. dollar's losses widened against its rivals after a Bloomberg news report that financial regulators in Beijing told embattled property developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds.
Versus a basket of its rivals, the greenback fell to 93.14 while U.S. stock index futures extended gains to 0.8% in London trading.
"A little bit of risk-on moves but in reality it is really quiet. People think Beijing will 'solve' Evergrande by kicking the can down the road," one trader said.
