Global rally lifts London stocks ahead of BoE decision

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 1.6%, FTSE 250 adds 1.7%

May 5 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected rate hike triggered a relief rally in global markets, with investor focus on the Bank of England's meeting amid concerns over Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

The Bank of England looks poised to raise interest rates later in the day for the fourth time since December, the fastest increase in borrowing costs in a quarter of a century, as the central bank tries to quell inflationary pressures. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 1.6%, as of 0710 GMT.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) rose 2.6%, tracking metal prices higher, after the U.S. Fed tempered market expectations for an aggressive tightening path. read more

Financials such as banks (.FTNMX301010) and insurers (.FTNMX303010), which tend to benefit from a higher interest rate environment, gained 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Adding to the rally, Shell (SHEL.L) jumped 3.5% after the oil major posted a record profit in the first quarter, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

