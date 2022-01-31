GlobalWafers' Siltronic deal fails as German govt approval misses deadline

A scientist presents a silicon wafer during a media presentation in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Ecublens, near Lausanne May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry said it could not complete its review of a planned sale of chip supplier Siltronic to Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers (6488.TWO) before a deadline for the approval set by the prospective buyer expired on Monday, scuppering the 4.35 billion euro ($4.89 billion) transaction.

"It was not possible to complete all the necessary review steps as part of the investment review - this applies in particular to the review of the antitrust approval by the Chinese authorities, which was only granted last week," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

On Jan. 21, China's market regulator said it would give conditional approval for the acquisition. read more

The German ministry said if GlobalWafers makes a new acquisition attempt, an investment review would be carried out again.

GlobalWafers secured a majority stake in Siltronic last year and initially hoped to have the transaction, which aimed to create the world's second-largest maker of 300-millimetre wafers, wrapped up in late 2021.

GlobalWafers Chief Executive Doris Hsu told newspaper Handelsblatt last week that the company would probably invest in America if the deal fails.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Ludwig Burger and Rosalba O'Brien

