GM to invest more than $6.5 billion in Michigan -- document, sources

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021.REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON/DETROIT Jan 21 (Reuters) - General Motors and a joint venture with LG Energy Solution (051910.KS) are to set announce investments of more than $6.5 billion next week in Michigan, according to a state document and sources briefed on the matter.

The Michigan Strategic Fund said Friday it plans to consider a Tuesday board meeting GM's and the joint venture's plans to invest $6.5 billion and add 4,000 jobs at sites in Lansing and Orion Township.

Reuters reported in December GM had proposed building a $2.5 billion battery plant near Lansing with LG Energy Solution. Reuters also reported GM was separately considering a $2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township to build next-generation electric vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert

