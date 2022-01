The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Friday that a trade union vote at the General Motors Co (GM.N) plant in the central city of Silao will be held on Feb. 1-2 after workers voted last year to scrap their collective contract.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

