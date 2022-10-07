Goldman Sachs appoints Cristina Estrada as Brazil investment banking co-head















SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Cristina Estrada, current COO of Latin America Financing Group, as co-head of investment banking in Brazil, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Estrada will be transferred from New York to Brazil and will work alongside investment banking co-head Ricardo Bellissi. She will also integrate the Brazil Management Committee.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese











